SMITH Carlton Lee August 27, 1963 July 7, 2019 Carlton Lee Smith, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born on August 27, 1963 to Evelyn Smith Edwards and the late Melvin T. Smith. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. in the Stanfield Mortuary Service Chapel. Funeral services will be private.

