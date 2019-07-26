SMITH Annie Sue Moore October 16, 1942 July 23, 2019 Annie Sue Moore Smith, 76, of Salem, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Sue was born and raised in Fairlawn, Va. by the late Roland and Stella Moore. She was a devoted Jehovah's Witness for many years, and was a seamstress by trade. She enjoyed selling Avon, and thoroughly loved babysitting children. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years, Edward David Smith Sr.; sisters, Wanda Whittaker and Mary Otey; brother, Howard Moore; and granddaughter, Stephanie Smith. Her surviving family includes her sister, Dorothy (Dot) Miller; children, Steve Smith and wife, Mauricia, Dena Holliday and "Little Girl," Amy Ferris and "Nicoal," and Ed Smith and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Shelley Winterer and husband, Jimmy, Cassie Smith, Samantha Perrin, Steve Smith, Kirklend Smith and wife, Holly, and Rylie Smith; great-grandchildren, Vinny and Stephon Moon, Nick, Andrew, and Emily Winterer, and Eddy Smith; and special friends, Matilda Bonds, Virginia Brickey, and Ruby Perdue. A celebration of Sue's life will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem. The service will be conducted at 2 p.m. with periods of visitation one hour prior as well as one hour following. Special thanks is extended to all who took great care of Sue. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.