October 18, 1941 February 26, 2020 Anne Smith, age 78, of Moneta, Va. passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born in Wise, Va. on October 18, 1941, to Ethella Dimples Dickenson and Howard Gray Dickenson and soon after moved to Roanoke, Va. She was a class of 1959 graduate from Jefferson High School. She graduated from Radford College Women's Division of Virginia Polytechnic Institute on the morning of June 6, 1963, and married Charles "Mike" Smith that very same afternoon. Anne was baptized and grew up in the United Methodist Church. After she married, she became a member of the Episcopal Church. Anne and Mike moved to Maryland where she worked for Kiplinger Publishing and then Consulting Electronics Engineers. They retired and returned back to Roanoke in 1995 to be closer to family. She was an avid reader, enjoyed get-togethers with neighborhood friends, and took pride in taking care of her family. In her later years, she enjoyed "walking the loop" in the neighborhood every day with her husband. Anne is survived by one daughter, Kelly Smith Shager (husband, Paul) of Moneta, Va.; one son, Scott Howard Smith (wife, Cindy) of Moneta, Va.; two grandchildren, Michael Smith and Anne Marie Smith, both of whom are currently attending Virginia Tech; and brother-in-law, Ernie W. Smith (wife, Bert) of Negley, Ohio. Anne was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Mike. Anne has been cremated and will be buried together with her husband of 56 years at a private interment service in Lexington, Va. Memorial gifts may be made to The Alzheimers Foundation or Good Samaritan Hospice of Roanoke. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
