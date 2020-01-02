December 11, 1940 December 28, 2019 Anita Rae Marshall Smith, of Dublin, peacefully claimed her heavenly reward on December 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Her life was one of amazing grace, unwavering acceptance of all people, forgiveness for those who needed it, love for those she came into contact with and she left everyone a better person for having known her. A gentle spirit, she had the gift for making folks feel the connection she had for everyone. Known for decades as the "cake lady", Anita taught cake decorating and candy making to hundreds of eager students. A talented artisan whose abilities encompassed the spectrum of media from painting, crocheting, quilting, sewing, ceramics and she was known to host the most extravagant tea parties. Anita was a charter member of the Dublin (formerly Radford) First Church of God and served her church faithfully in almost every capacity possible during her half century long membership. She was the Choir Leader and Music Director for many years and music was her favorite form of worship. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and by all standards, the perfect grandmother. Her family had many threads and she cared for every person as though they were her actual kin. Her quiet demeanor and ability to lead and teach by example made her a trusted mentor and confidant for many. Her quick laugh was infectious. She enjoyed a good story, great art, movies of all genres, books that took her away to places she could only dream of otherwise and travel. Anita reveled in the accomplishments of her family, especially her grandchildren. Her love of music and the arts have been passed on as her legacy to and through them. Anita was predeceased by her daughter, Dedra Altizer. Left to cherish her memory are countless friends and her family, Don Smith, husband, their son, Dennis, his fiancée, Cheryl Anderson, their daughter, Alex Wiltsee, her son-in-law, Terry Altizer (Dedra), and her grandchildren, Devin and Megan Altizer. There will be a Celebration of Life for Anita on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the First Church of God - Dublin. Visitation with family will begin at 11 a.m. with the service to begin at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090, in memory of Anita Rae Marshall Smith. The Smith family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
Smith, Anita Rae Marshall
To send flowers to the family of Anita Smith, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
First Church of God
6330 Courtney Lane
Dublin, VA 24084
6330 Courtney Lane
Dublin, VA 24084
Guaranteed delivery before Anita's Visitation begins.
Jan 4
Celebration Of Life Services
Saturday, January 4, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
First Church of God
6330 Courtney Lane
Dublin, VA 24084
6330 Courtney Lane
Dublin, VA 24084
Guaranteed delivery before Anita's Celebration Of Life Services begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.