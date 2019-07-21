SMITH Andrew Edward July 7, 1936 July 19, 2019 Andrew Edward (Eddie) Smith, 83, of Blacksburg, died Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born in Montgomery Co., Va., on July 7, 1936 to the late Lonnie and Mamie Sarver Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Whitaker Smith; his daughter, Rebecca (Rocky) Hughes; his son, Eddie Smith; and grandson, Bryan Cecil. He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Tammie Hixon, Anita and Glenwood Cecil; grandchildren, Micah Hixon, Brandon Cecil, Brittany Smith, Jarrett Smith and Megan Hughes; one brother, Cecil Smith. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Steve Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in the Smith Family Cemetery, Norris Run. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday evening at the McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Va.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.