June 6, 1955 December 2, 2019 Vicky King Smedley, 64, of Bedford, Virginia, died peacefully at home in her sleep on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was the second of four siblings, who survive her, Michael King, Barbara Lipford, and Patricia East. She was born on June 6, 1955, to Evine King, who preceded her in death, and Betty King, who survives her. On May 6, 1978, she married Thomas Smedley. She graduated from Radford University with her B.S. in 1977 and her M.S. in Home Economics with a focus on dietetics in 1982. She worked as a dietician at Lewis Gale Hospital in Roanoke, Va., Friendship Manor in Roanoke, Va., and the Brian Center in Durham, N.C. She is survived by her husband, her son, Thomas Gregory Smedley; her daughter and son-in-law, Dori and David Coblentz; her daughter, Elizabeth Smedley; and her daughter, Laura Smedley. Vicky was an avid reader and writer with a keen sense of humor. She impressed those around her by her courage and grace as she navigated her workplaces caring for the sick and elderly by providing compassion and nutritious meals. She is remembered as a warm and loving mother, a thoughtful daughter, and an affectionate and steadfast wife. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. to celebrate her life. The service will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1118 Ebenezer Road, Bedford, VA 24523, and will be followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice. "And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them." Revelation 14:13
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
For a limited time, enter for a chance to win one of 5 family 4-packs of tickets to see Mati…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.