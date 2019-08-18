July 10, 1967 June 18, 2019 David Smart passed away on June 18, 2019 in Greenville, S.C. David was born July 10, 1967 in Springfield, Ohio and was the son of John C. and Mary Jo Smart. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Dawn Smart Siegel married to Stuart Siegel; his niece, Heather Farrar; his nephews, Alex (married to Larkin) and Billy Farrar. David is a graduate of Blacksburg (VA) High School (1986), earned his baccalaureate degree from Virginia Tech (1991), and a master's degree from East Stroudsburg University, PA (1992). David was employed by Progressive Insurance for many years, most recently serving the company as a Managed Repair Representative Supervisor. He served on multiple catastrophe deployments assisting customers impacted by losses such as hurricanes. He was very involved in community outreach through Progressive's volunteer program. David was an avid fan and follower of Virginia Tech football and attended as many home and away games as possible. He also routinely attended musical concerts and participated in outdoor activities on the New River. These and other activities were likely to be enjoyed with friends from his days growing up in Blacksburg, VA. David dedicated his time and other resources in support of local and national animal welfare organizations. He not only loved his pet dogs over his lifetime, but he sponsored many other dogs in need as well. Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 2 p.m. at 1392 Ellett Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073. To express condolences please refer to Facebook "Remembering David Smart." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607. Arrangements are being handled by the Mackey Funerals and Cremations, Century Drive, Greenville, SC.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Gardner, shot and injured in 2015 attack at Bridgewater Plaza, sues WDBJ
-
Conservative activist rebukes Virginia Tech's 'leftist' freshman orientation
-
A Virginia teen saw a historic black cemetery in disrepair. He recruited his fellow Boy Scouts to restore it.
-
Gardner leaves SML chamber earlier than expected
-
Radford baseball coach Raccuia placed on administrative leave
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.