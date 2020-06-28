September 19, 1941 June 24, 2020 Larry Elliott Slusser died peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, (aka Poppi or Slick). Larry was born on September 19, 1941, to Clarence E. and Hallie S. Slusser. He was raised and lived his entire life in his hometown of Blacksburg, Va. He was a 1960 graduate of BHS. He and his wife of 58 years, Joyce Lawson Slusser, built their log home and raised their family on their horse farm on Givens Lane. He is survived by his wife, Joyce and his three children, Rhonda Martin (Dale), Mike Slusser (Jennifer), Amy Geczi (Wes); along with eight grandchildren, Cortney and Ellie, Gracie and Hailey, Morgan, Seth, Sami, and Della. Larry's love for animals will live on through his children and grandchildren. He will be honored and remembered by his family in a private service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Blacksburg Christian Church, 240 Watson Avenue, Blacksburg, VA 24060. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

