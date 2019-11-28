March 31, 1938 November 25, 2019 Fred Leonard Sluss, 81, of Wytheville, Va., passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born March 31, 1938 in Scott County, Va., the son of the late Roy and Agnes Patrick Sluss. He was a member of Masonic Lodge in Dungannon, Va. Fred was retired from VDOT and KCI Management. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Kelley Sluss; three daughters, Sherry and Dan Kellett, Teresa and Jeff Shupe, Gale Parks and special family friend, Steve Nelson; seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.; brother, Don Sluss. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Barnett Funeral Home with the Reverend Nick Genoff officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, December 1, 2018 at West End Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Sluss family.
Most Popular
-
CEO of Lawrence Companies lived 'wide open'
-
A baby kept on a vegan diet died. His parents have been arrested on a manslaughter charge.
-
Business Intel: Soul food restaurant opens in Roanoke
-
Virginia Tech football: Hokies make it back to back shutouts, blank Pitt 28-0
-
Carilion announces plans for new cancer center
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.