SLUSHER Maurice Trent September 4, 2019 Maurice Trent Slusher, 92 of Floyd, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bill Schoeneman officiating. Interment will follow in the Jacksonville Cemetery with Military Rites by the Floyd VFW Post # 7854 and American Legion Post #127. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Old Church Gallery, LTD, PO Box 41, Floyd, Va. 24091 or to the Floyd Historical Society, 217 North Locust St, Floyd, Va. 24091. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com

