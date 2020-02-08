February 6, 2020 Judy Ann Wood Slusher, 73, of Christiansburg, Va., entered peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Clinton L. Slusher. Her surviving family include her sons, Darrin (Nikki) Slusher and Wesley (Natalie) Slusher; her grandchildren, Caitlin Slusher, Tommy Darr, Ashlee Slusher and Mason Slusher. Judy leaves behind her special little dog, Lady, who will miss her every day. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jerry Dowdy officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit hornefuneralservice.com for further information.
Slusher, Judy Ann Wood
Service information
Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Horne Funeral Home
1300 N. Franklin St.
Christiansburg, VA 24073
Feb 10
Funeral Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
2:00PM
Horne Funeral Home Chapel
1300 N. Franklin Street
Christiansburg, VA 24073
