SLUSHER Joyce Ann November 21, 2019 Joyce Ann Slusher, 78, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Friendship Health and Rehab in Roanoke, Va. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Funeral services to honor Joyce's life will be conducted on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Connie Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. Expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.