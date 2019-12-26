December 19, 2019 Jacqueline Louise (Jackie) Slusher, 63, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 after experiencing complications from surgery. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, Jackie graduated from Lyman High School in Longwood, Fla., and earned a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology magna cum laude from the University of Central Florida. She most recently worked as the Central Lab Supervisor at the VA Medical Center in Salem, enjoying over 10 years with her work family there. Creative and hard-working, Jackie seemed undaunted by any problem and could make almost anything. She relished baking, sewing, hiking, and especially gardening, as evidenced by her recent endeavors in grafting apple trees. Jackie was an active member of the Windsor Hills United Methodist Church community where she taught Sunday school for many years. Jackie also eagerly gave of her time as a troop leader and camp counselor with the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline for over 20 years, and she particularly cherished sharing her life-long love of water by teaching canoeing at the Dark Hollow Day Camp. Her keen intelligence, adventurous spirit, and professional acumen were only exceeded by the deep affection she shared as a devoted wife, mother, and friend. Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Loren Daniel Durst, and her sister, Danette June Durst. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mark; her children, Randy and Katie; her mother, Florence Durst; her sister, Lynn Ulmer; her aunt and uncle, Betty and Jim Wells; and many dear friends and extended family. The family would like to express a deep gratitude to Jackie's work, church, and scouting families who meant so much to her and have been an immense support. The Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Windsor Hills United Methodist Church with the Rev. Doug Paysour officiating assisted by the Rev. Tom Lee. The family will also receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Windsor Hills UMC. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Jackie's name to the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Dark Hollow Day Camp Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.
