Jacqueline Louise Durst "Jackie" Slusher, 63, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel (540) 989-3131.
Slusher, Jacqueline Louise Durst "Jackie"
To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Slusher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.