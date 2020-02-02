May 27, 1944 January 30, 2020 Norman David Slocum, 75, the best Pawpaw and Father in the world, with his family by his side, was called home Thursday, January 30, 2020. Norm was preceded in death by his father, Fred Armsby Slocum; mother, Pauline Marie Pieper Slocum; and special cousin, Natalie Cypher. Loving family carrying on Norm's legacy and memories include his precious and only daughter, Jessica Tudor (Louis); grandchildren, Hannah, Shane, and Nick Tudor, Erin Barnard (Paul); very special family, Mickey and Sam Fochtman/best friend; Jessica's mother, Mary Fochtman; and a wealth of loving extended family. Born Saturday, May 27, 1944, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Denver CO, raised on his family ranch, Norm attended a one-room schoolhouse in Waterton, CO 1st-2nd (11 boys, 1 girl); 3rd – 6th a two-room school Gann Elementary; 7th – 12th Loveland High School. He received an associate degree from Northeastern Junior College, then attended the University of Denver, completing a bachelor's degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. Post-college career development took Norm to Chicago, Florida, then ultimately settling in Roanoke, VA. Establishing a food brokerage business independently and with partnerships, in the course of his career, Norm wore many hats so to speak within the foodservice industry. In 2000, Norm proudly accepted the Barney Molmar, Kroger Superior Vendor Service Award. Passionate about his craft and people skills to a level that was emulated by those who worked for and with him, even those that were competitors in the food business, Norm exhibited the definition of professional excellence. Norm's generous nature of heart and person supported many charitable concerns with countless volunteer and service hours: The Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, for 25 years from the grassroots of its organization, serving on the board of directors 1995 – 2001 raising 2.1 million dollars; 4-H Camps; R.A.M. House, Red Cross, United Way, Roanoke Catholic Bingo for his daughter and grandchildren; The Hope Initiative; Tinker Mountain Workshop; and other concerns. Norm attended Unity Church serving on the Board of Directors with two terms as President and sang in the choir. An avid 'Barbershopper' with The Virginia Gentlemen for 25+ years he participated in many competitions and even more rewarding, performed for countless special events and causes, truly bringing him immense joy. Having the chance for some roles with independent film and local theatre Norm appreciated the fulfillment in recreational performing. Rodeos were of great interest to Norm, having opportunities to travel to championships in Las Vegas and Calgary. He also knew his way around horses, ranches and was a skilled rider. Norm's Colorado roots were strong, he loved returning to visit often, time there with family and friends and soaking in the beauty of his 'home' state. Most of all Norm taught us how to be good people, known by many, loved by all. Join the family in celebrating Norm, a visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, VA. A celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Unity of Roanoke Valley, 3300 Green Ridge Rd., Roanoke VA. In lieu of flowers, consider donations in Norm's honor at www.oif.org, mailing address: Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation PO Box 824061, Philadelphia, PA 19182-0461. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
