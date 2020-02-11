February 10, 2020 George Eugene Sloane, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020. He served in the United States Navy for 22 years as Chief Petty Officer in Communications and as Operation Chief aboard the aircraft carrier, the USS Hancock. George also served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War. He received numerous medals and awards including the Navy Achievement Medal for his Security Group military service. George was also employed by the VA Medical Center in Salem until he retired. Other achievements include winning an All State Championship in Pole Vaulting while a student at Andrew Lewis High School. Over the years, George volunteered his time to many organizations, coached Little League baseball and youth recreational soccer, coordinated a Navy Mixed Tennis team, assisted Angels of Assisi in helping stray and feral cats, and served as a Cubmaster in the Boy Scouts. George is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Masako Sloane; devoted daughter, Irene Edelmann; son, Billy Sloane; grandchildren, Brett Graham (Destiny), Max Edelmann, Kristopher Edelmann, Isabella Mason and Coda; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Maverick, Grayson, and Elijah Graham. He is also survived by his brother, David (Pat) Sloane; sister, Eleanor Griffin; cousin, Odell (Jeanette) Slone, and many beloved nieces and nephews. His family would like to also mention Bob Stauffer, a lifelong and devoted friend of George who served with him in the Navy. A special thanks to the staff of Heartland Hospice for their care and support of George and his family throughout his long illness at home, and to the many friends and family who provided caring and loving concern during this difficult time. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel in Roanoke. A memorial service will be conducted at Oakey's North Chapel on a day later to be determined. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
SLOANE, George Eugene
To plant a tree in memory of George SLOANE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.