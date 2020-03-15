February 10, 2020 George Eugene Sloane, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Stephen Shackelford officiating. Inurnment will follow in Cedar lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

