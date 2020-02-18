August 21, 1928 February 15, 2020 Velma Nadine Nichols Sloan, age 91, of Boones Mill, went to be with her Savior on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Nadine was born on August 21, 1928. She was known for her generous hospitality, her joy in singing, her beautiful flowers, her excellent cooking, and her love for her family. She lived in Franklin County all her life, but was able to travel all over the United States. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Aldine and Lucy Holt Nichols; husband, John Sloan; son, Ronnie Sloan; daughter, Luci Sloan; brothers, Sherman, Alton, Winfred, Clyde, Wayne, and Danny Nichols; and sister, Gertrude Young. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Mohler; sisters-in-law, Effie, Ruth, and Glenna Nichols; sons, Roger (Lynna), Johnny (Dora), Eric (Rhonda), and Joey Sloan; daughters, Wanda Hodges and Judy (Ray) Parker; and daughter-in-law, Sarah Sloan. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Ronnie Joe Sloan, Katherine (Travis) McPherson, Bobby (Tammy) Sloan, Wade (Amelia) Hodges, Chad Sloan, Rachael Sloan, Brandon (April) Sloan, Morgan (Michael) Okenquist, Katrina (Dustin) Powell, and Adam Parker; as well as nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted from Monte Vista Church of the Brethren at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, with the Rev. Barry Sink officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

