SLOAN, Rosalie Cieslewicz August 7, 1922 - September 4, 2019 Rosalie Cieslewicz Sloan, 97, wife of the late Richard (Dick) Wilson Sloan, died peacefully on Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Visitation, at the Church of the Transfiguration in Fincastle, Va., will take place on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., beginning with a Rosary. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Church of the Transfiguration. Graveside services will be held at Godwin Cemetery in Fincastle after Mass, followed by a reception at the Church of the Transfiguration. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fincastle Fire & EMS, P.O. Box 432, Fincastle, Va. 24090; or the Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, Va. 24090. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Botetourt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com, where a full obituary may be viewed.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.