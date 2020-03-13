March 11, 2020 Mildred Lee "Millie" McDaniel Sloan, 86, of Buchanan, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, followed by her memorial service at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or call 540-254-3000.

