September 27, 1971 September 6, 2019 Darcie Ann Sloan, 47, of Blue Ridge, Va., passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Erie, Pa., on September 27, 1971, to David M. Huff (deceased) and Barbara Rogala Huff. Darcie graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1989 and from Edinboro University with a degree in Criminal Justice in 1993. She was an employee of Wells Fargo's wholesale loan operations division in Roanoke. Upon moving to the Roanoke Valley in 1994, Darcie met and married her husband, David Sloan, whom she had just recently celebrated 19 years of marriage and as both she and David said, in the last week, was a love and friendship that spanned over 25 years. Darcie and Dave have two wonderful children, Madison (17) and Tyler (8) who were the loves of Darcie's life and came before anything else. Her huge smile and infectious personality, along with her sweet and gentle nature was a gift to us all. Darcie was loved by everyone she met and always lived under a credo of family first. She will be deeply missed because of her passive nature and her ability to express her compassion and love towards others. Along with her husband and children Darcie is survived by her mother, Barbara Huff; her mother-in-law, Janice Sloan; father-in-law, Ivan Sloan; identical twin sister, Debbie (Jim) Shaver; sister, Dawn (Brian) Corcoran; sister-in-law, Tina (Matt) McKenna; sister-in-law, Terri Sloan; nephews, Mason, Austin, Dylan and Bennett; nieces, Kayla, McKenna and Teagan; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins from Erie, Pa. Special thanks to Darcie's dear friend, Kathy Dunn, who stood by Darcie taking her to treatments and hospital visits and to Wells Fargo for all of the support they have given in the last few years. There will be a Memorial Service on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Oakey's East Chapel located at 5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to donate to Carilion Hospice or to the American Cancer Society. There will be online accounts set up for anyone wishing to donate to Madison and Tyler's college fund(s). Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

