September 27, 1971 September 6, 2019 Darcie Ann Sloan, 47, of Blue Ridge, Va., passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Erie, Pa., on September 27, 1971, to David M. Huff (deceased) and Barbara Rogala Huff. Darcie graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1989 and from Edinboro University with a degree in Criminal Justice in 1993. She was an employee of Wells Fargo's wholesale loan operations division in Roanoke. Upon moving to the Roanoke Valley in 1994, Darcie met and married her husband, David Sloan, whom she had just recently celebrated 19 years of marriage and as both she and David said, in the last week, was a love and friendship that spanned over 25 years. Darcie and Dave have two wonderful children, Madison (17) and Tyler (8) who were the loves of Darcie's life and came before anything else. Her huge smile and infectious personality, along with her sweet and gentle nature was a gift to us all. Darcie was loved by everyone she met and always lived under a credo of family first. She will be deeply missed because of her passive nature and her ability to express her compassion and love towards others. Along with her husband and children Darcie is survived by her mother, Barbara Huff; her mother-in-law, Janice Sloan; father-in-law, Ivan Sloan; identical twin sister, Debbie (Jim) Shaver; sister, Dawn (Brian) Corcoran; sister-in-law, Tina (Matt) McKenna; sister-in-law, Terri Sloan; nephews, Mason, Austin, Dylan and Bennett; nieces, Kayla, McKenna and Teagan; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins from Erie, Pa. Special thanks to Darcie's dear friend, Kathy Dunn, who stood by Darcie taking her to treatments and hospital visits and to Wells Fargo for all of the support they have given in the last few years. There will be a Memorial Service on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Oakey's East Chapel located at 5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to donate to Carilion Hospice or to the American Cancer Society. There will be online accounts set up for anyone wishing to donate to Madison and Tyler's college fund(s). Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.