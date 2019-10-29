October 2, 1919 October 26, 2019 Mary Margaret Slicer, 100, of Roanoke, Va., died on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born on October 2, 1919, in Roanoke and was the daughter of the late John Burdette and Jane Elizabeth Giles Slicer. She was a longtime member of West End Presbyterian Church. A graduate of Lewis-Gale Hospital School of Nursing and a member of L-G Alumni Association, she retired as Registered Nurse in the Medical Department of Norfolk and Western Railway Company in Roanoke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, the Rev. J. Burdette Slicer Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Y. Slicer; and also had many relatives from the Hampton and Yorktown areas. Surviving are her special friends and caregivers, Rhonda Bowers and Dawn Jones. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with Pastor Tony Ward officiating. Interment will follow in Fair View Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Memorials may be made to West End Presbyterian Church, 1200 Campbell Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

