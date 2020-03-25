SLEDD Joan Marie Spencer March 24, 2020 Joan Marie Spencer Sledd, 85, of Roanoke, Va., was called to her Heavenly home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Joan is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Robert E. Sledd; her children, Robin Echols (Glenn), Tracy Sledd (Sheila), and Craig Sledd (Tina). She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Brian Echols (Shannon), Alex Echols (Kelly), Julia Echols, Lauren Sledd, Adam Sledd, Ben Mann, Chelsea Winters (Andrew), and Steven Sledd; and three great-grandchildren, Grace and Connor Echols, and Ryan Winters. Joan is also survived by one sister, Janie Smith of Christiansburg. She was predeceased by five brothers; one sister; and a grandson, Jason Sledd. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later time. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

