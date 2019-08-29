SLEDD, Jeffrey Akers June 21, 1944 - August 22, 2019 Jeffrey Akers Sledd, 75, of Peoria, IL., passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Peoria, surrounded by his family. He was born June 21, 1944 in Takoma Park, Md. to Dillard and Doris Akers Sledd. Jeff's parents and one brother, John Sledd precede him in death. Jeff is survived by his four sons and their families, Adam and Christine Sledd and their son, Mason of Downingtown, Pa., Lee Sledd and Jenny Elizalde-Sledd and their children, Xavier and Mia of Tacoma Wa., Paul Sledd and Amanda Beer of Los Angeles, Calif., Andrew Sledd and Jeremie Draper of Metamora, IL.; one sister, Mary Kay and Jerry Anderson of Roanoke, Va.; two brothers, Bill Sledd of Surfside Beach, S.C., and Harry Wood of Warner Robins, Ga. Jeff was a salesman for Pitney Bowes for 10 years. He was an avid saxophone player, playing in the National Guard band as well as several rock and roll outfits. Jeff's cremains will be memorialized by J. Draper Glass in Peoria and a private family celebration of life will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at www.unityrecovery.org 4363 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, IL is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.

