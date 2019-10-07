SLEDD
Casey Addison
May 26, 1987
October 4, 2019
Casey Addison Sledd, 32, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and close friend, passed away at his home unexpectedly Friday, October 4, 2019 in Roanoke, Va. He was born May 26, 1987 in Roanoke, Va., the son of Kathy Z. (Sledd) Dixon, and Michael L. Sledd. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert E. Zimmerman, and Mary and E.W. Sledd Jr. He is now at peace in the arms of his Heavenly Father, and is making a wonderful joyful noise with the angels of God.
Casey graduated from Franklin County High School in Rocky Mount, Va., with Honors, with the class of 2005. He also attended Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke, Va. Casey enjoyed his work in electronics. He also worked in construction and metalwork. He was a man of many talents, and he brought joy and touched lives wherever he went. One of his greatest attributes was making those around him SMILE. He had a tremendous love of all animals, and the great outdoors. As a Cub Scout and Boy Scout, he was further able to develop his knowledge and appreciation of nature. One of his hidden talents was his wonderful singing voice, and his great dance moves. He loved his motorcycle and traveling, and was always in search of the next great adventure.
Casey is survived by his mother, Kathy Z. Dixon and stepfather, Michael Dixon; father, Michael L. Sledd; brother, Corey P. Sledd; grandmother, June Zimmerman; stepbrother, Robert L. Dixon and stepsister, Kari M. Dixon; uncles and aunts, Charlie and Judy Sledd and Robert (Zeke) and Lynn Zimmerman; numerous cousins; special friend, Nicki Hylton; and countless close friends.
A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Faith Fellowship Church in Wirtz, Va. A private family service, officiated by Pastor Gary Hoffman, will be held October 9, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make memorial donations to your local rescue squads, Teen Challenge (Cleveland), local SPCA’s, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount. Condolences may be expressed at www.florafuneralservice.com.
