SKILES Jerry Alan December 16, 1963 October 24, 2019 Jerry Alan Skiles, of Roanoke, Va., was born December 16, 1963, in Darke County, Ohio. He passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019 at home surrounded by his family at the age of 55 years. He is survived by his wife, Alice; four children, Leanna, Laban and Rachel, Lydia and friend Jason Culp and Daniel; one granddaughter, Kayleigh; his mother, Mabel; three sisters, Janice and Beulah Skiles, Brenda and Doug Marconett; in-laws, William and June Heffley, Robert and Christine Heffley, Virginia, Emma and Ruth Heffley; stepfather-in-law, Albert Rutrough. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. and Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. all at Peters Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 7645 Woodhaven Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Interment will follow in Brubaker Cemetery. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

