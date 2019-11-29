January 4, 1960 November 27, 2019 Connie Mae Skibinski, 59, of Fincastle, passed away after a long illness Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at home. Connie was born January 4, 1960 in Natural Bridge to the late Roberta and Donald Petty. Connie lived in Fincastle for many years of her life working as a Certified Pharmaceutical Technician at Fincastle Drug Store with her husband of 20 years Don Skibinski. Connie was known for her tenacious and spunky personality, but always staying dedicated to serving her costumers. She also enjoyed tending to her many house plants and flowers, mowing her yard, consulting for Mary Kay, and loved spending time with her family. Connie is survived by her husband Don Skibinski; her daughters and son-in-law, Rachel (Nathan) Thomas of Eagle Rock, Missy Smith of Minnesota, Megan Loan of Clifton Forge, Shelly Skibinski; grandchildren, Natalie, Jenny, and Bubba Thomas all of Eagle Rock; brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul (Joyce) Petty of Buchanan, Donnie (Sheila) Petty of Fincastle; sister and brother-in-law, Barabara (Estelle) Dudley of Buchanan; very special friend, Kathy Hammond. Connie's Family would like to thank Sonja Reustle for caring for Connie through her illness. A graveside service to celebrate Connie's life will be 4 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Godwin Cemetery, 152 S Church Street in Fincastle with Ben Peyton officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.