March 29, 2020 FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. Richard Skaar, 61, formerly of Salem, Va., passed peacefully to the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020, after battling Cancer. A celebration of life will be held in Fuquay Varina, N.C. at a later date. The love, pride and joy of his life was his family, wife of 39 years, Paula; daughters, Rebecca (Richard), Melissa and Emily (Emily); and grandchildren, Liam, Zoey, Alex and Nate. He retired as a Pharmacist from the Salem VAMC. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, N.C. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Skaar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.