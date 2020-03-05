Sisson John David January 18, 1928 March 2, 2020 John David "J.D." Sisson, 92, of Salem, Va., was called to his heavenly home on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was the son of John Arthur and Bessie Aldridge Sisson who preceded him in death. J.D. was also predeceased by his first wife, Margaret Beckner Sisson; brothers, Frank, Clarence, James, and Archie; and sisters, Katharine Sisson and Alyse Ashwell. J.D. is survived by his wife of 22 years, Fay Wingate Sisson; daughters, Renee (Mike) Slaughter, Lisa Vaughan, and Angela Dillard; brothers, Roy (Joyce), Lewis, and Calvin; sister, Sue Keesling (Otto); grandchildren, Justin (Julia) Slaughter, Melodie (Dustin) Hughes, Brandi (Ryan) Young, and Tori-Lynn Houston; and four great-grandchildren. He was a true "southern gentleman" who loved his Lord, family, and friends. He was a member of CommUNITY Church in Salem, and a charter member of Blue Hills Golf Course. J.D. retired from Norfolk Southern in 1987 and enjoyed his retirement to its fullest! He loved the game of golf and played as often as possible. He won numerous tournaments, was inducted into the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame, and won the Virginia Super Senior Amateur Championship when he was 70 years old. For many years, he enjoyed working on his farm in Catawba and enjoyed taking bread to the Salem Food Pantry. Since moving to Salem, he enjoyed living in North Oaks with his wonderful neighbors who he considered family. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. at CommUNITY Church, 1923 East Main Street in Salem. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the J.D. Sisson Golf Scholarship Fund, Roanoke County Schools, 5937 Cove Road in Roanoke, VA 24019, or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
Service information
4:00PM-8:00PM
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
11:00AM
1923 East Main Street
Salem, Virginia 24153
