SINK Winston Herman November 19, 2019 Winston Herman Sink, 79, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenvar and Carrie Sink; and a brother, Wesley Sink. He honorably and proudly served our country with the United States Navy. He leaves behind his lifelong friend, Bobby Ellis; all his friends from the Thunderbird Club; and his close friends and neighbors, Merle and Pam Martin and David Thomas. A Memorial Service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home.

