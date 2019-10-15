SINK Marlyn Flora October 13, 2019 Marlyn Flora Sink, 88, of Rocky Mount, Va., died Sunday, October 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Germantown Brick Church of the Brethren. Her family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

