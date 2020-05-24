Helen Pillow Sink, 91, of Salem, Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by son, Ronald A. Sink (Debbie); daughters, Cathy Layman (Dennis) and Carolyn Sink; grandchildren, Heather Sink, Amy Bayse, Andrew Sink, Sara Cubberley, and Ian McCoy; and great-grandson, Keegan Steyn. She is also survived by sister, Phyllis Wyatt of Las Vegas, Nevada. She was preceded in death by parents, Willie H. and Madaline Pillow; husband, Herman A. "Jimmy" Sink; infant twin daughters, Dinah Lynn and Donna Gwen; and her beloved cat, Sadie. Helen was employed by Roanoke County Schools as a Teacher Aide for 33 years. She was often blessed by visits from her former students. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Salem. Helen enjoyed gardening, flowers, bird watching, and sharing moments with neighbors, friends, and family. She was a talented seamstress and crocheted numerous blankets and throws. Her greatest joy was her time spent with family. Her family would like to thank the loving and supportive care teams of Encompass Health, Generation Solutions, Good Samaritan Hospice, as well as Dr. Adrienne Kinsey and staff. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, an expression of sympathy and love may be made in Helen's name to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Rd., SW, Roanoke, VA 24018 or www.goodsamhospice.org. The family wishes you to honor your own family by remembering that the most precious gift you can give to your loved ones, especially the elderly, is your time. Thank you to all for your love and support.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Editorial: End of an era for Roanoke
-
60% of Virginia's COVID-19 deaths came from long-term care, but state code bars knowing which homes
-
Southwest Roanoke dam said to be safe after 1:15 a.m. evacuations amid rising waters
-
Watch Now: Flooding forces evacuations, rescues as Roanoke River nears 16-foot level
-
Jerry Kill: It was ‘gut-wrenching’ decision to leave Virginia Tech after brief productive stint
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.