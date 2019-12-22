April 29, 1926 December 21, 2019 93 years of life Edith passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 21, 2019, with family by her side. Surviving are three children, daughters, Susan and husband, Roger Williams, of Christiansburg, Va., Leigh Anne of Roanoke, Va. and son, James Sink Jr.and wife, Melanie, of Salisbury, N.C.; four grandchildren, Lisa (Bryan), Curtis (Amanda), Leslie (Zach), and Kemper; great-grandchild, Santana; and two step great-grandchildren, Tatum and Mikah. Also surviving include two brothers, E.L. Green and Steve Green who reside in Jacksonville, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wray Sink; sister, Katherine Yake; and brothers, Sydney and Butler Green. Edith and family attended Sandy Ridge Baptist Church where she was a long-time member, leader, and servant. The Sinks were instrumental in building the new sanctuary. She hosted the Sanctuary Committee, Chaired the Church By-Laws Committee, and was very active in Sunday School where she most loved the fellowship of learning and participating. Edith was known as the "lady with the big heart," by all, never failing to assist those in need in the community and church family. Edith enjoyed golf, playing bridge, and gardening. She held court in her kitchen and that's where all the family would convene for feasting and fellowship. Edith commanded excellence with humor and commitment in all she endeavored. Words cannot convey how deeply Edith will be missed by family and friends. Visitation will be held at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church on Friday, December, 27, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the church. Interment will follow at Angle Cemetery. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service, Rocky Mount.
Sink, Edith Vivian Green
To plant a tree in memory of Edith Sink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.