April 25, 2020 Linda Williams Simpson, also known as "Mimi," of Roanoke, Virginia, departed this world on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Williams; stepfather, Elbert Shaw; mother, Ellen Shaw; and brother, John Shaw. Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 52 years, Charles R. Simpson Jr.; daughter, Karen Gordon and son-in-law, Don Gordon; granddaughter and light of her life, Taylor Brooke Massey. The bond that is shared between a grandmother and granddaughter will never end and can never be broken. She is also survived by her brother, William "Buddy" Shaw and wife, Kathy; nephew, David Shaw and wife, Lauren, and great-nephews, Liam and Gage; sister-in-law, Susan Shaw, and niece, Ellen Shaw; brother-in-law, Roger Simpson and wife, Joan; nephew, Matthew Simpson; and dear friend and neighbor, Faye Spence. Linda had a large, loving extended family and many friends who will miss her terribly. Linda's loyal companion, "Maggie, the sweetest black lab in the world," will miss her immensely. It was not unusual for Mimi to say, "some days I like Maggie more than I like most people!" Mimi will be missed beyond measure. Her quick wit, helpful nature, down to earth demeanor and genuine and honest manner made her a joy to be around. She was quick to tell you exactly what she thought and with her you never wondered where you stood! It was a known fact that if you were hungry or thirsty in her house it was "your own fault" because you know where the refrigerator was. "Come in, get yourself a Pepsi and have a seat!" A dear friend of Linda's said, "I wish her lungs had been as powerful and strong as her heart." There was never a truer statement. She had a loving heart, generous spirit and thankful nature. Linda loved many and many loved Linda. She was good to all, helped when she could, and was always there to listen. The void in our family is immense. The memories are precious. She will never be forgotten. The family would like to thank her faithful and loving caregivers who provided wonderful care, Beth "Gertie" Wilson, Marsha Baker and Sue Wilkerson, we thank you, we love you and we appreciate you. Due to the current situation with Coronavirus we are not permitted to have a viewing or service. We will have a memorial to honor this truly wonderful woman at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the local SPCA or to an animal rescue of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Franklin County woman urges other with COVID-19 to advocate for medical care
-
Roanoke man given 3 life terms for 1986 killing is paroled after 33 years
-
Police ID 2 women found Saturday in vehicle in Smith Mountain Lake
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.