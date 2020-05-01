April 25, 2020 Linda Williams Simpson, also known as "Mimi," of Roanoke, Virginia, departed this world on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Williams; stepfather, Elbert Shaw; mother, Ellen Shaw; and brother, John Shaw. Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 52 years, Charles R. Simpson Jr.; daughter, Karen Gordon and son-in-law, Don Gordon; granddaughter and light of her life, Taylor Brooke Massey. The bond that is shared between a grandmother and granddaughter will never end and can never be broken. She is also survived by her brother, William "Buddy" Shaw and wife, Kathy; nephew, David Shaw and wife, Lauren, and great-nephews, Liam and Gage; sister-in-law, Susan Shaw, and niece, Ellen Shaw; brother-in-law, Roger Simpson and wife, Joan; nephew, Matthew Simpson; and dear friend and neighbor, Faye Spence. Linda had a large, loving extended family and many friends who will miss her terribly. Linda's loyal companion, "Maggie, the sweetest black lab in the world," will miss her immensely. It was not unusual for Mimi to say, "some days I like Maggie more than I like most people!" Mimi will be missed beyond measure. Her quick wit, helpful nature, down to earth demeanor and genuine and honest manner made her a joy to be around. She was quick to tell you exactly what she thought and with her you never wondered where you stood! It was a known fact that if you were hungry or thirsty in her house it was "your own fault" because you know where the refrigerator was. "Come in, get yourself a Pepsi and have a seat!" A dear friend of Linda's said, "I wish her lungs had been as powerful and strong as her heart." There was never a truer statement. She had a loving heart, generous spirit and thankful nature. Linda loved many and many loved Linda. She was good to all, helped when she could, and was always there to listen. The void in our family is immense. The memories are precious. She will never be forgotten. The family would like to thank her faithful and loving caregivers who provided wonderful care, Beth "Gertie" Wilson, Marsha Baker and Sue Wilkerson, we thank you, we love you and we appreciate you. Due to the current situation with Coronavirus we are not permitted to have a viewing or service. We will have a memorial to honor this truly wonderful woman at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the local SPCA or to an animal rescue of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com

