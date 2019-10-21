SIMPSON, James R. October 18, 2019 James (Jimmy) R. Simpson, 81, of Buena Vista, Va., went to be with the Lord, Friday, October 18, 2019. He served in the Navy Air Force as Airman, aboard the U.S.S Leyte, aircraft carrier, 1955-1957. He was a member of First Brethren Church, Buena Vista. Mr. Simpson faithfully served as usher and loved his Sunday school class, Faith. He was preceded in death by parents, David and Ruby Simpson; sisters, Shirley Brown, Rosie Floyd and Brenda Ramsey. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joyce Simpson, of Buena Vista; daughter, Tracee Comer; grandson, Joshua Comer (Laura); great-granddaughter, Caroline Comer, all of High Point, N.C.; dear friend and daughter number 2, Anita Smith of Fayetteville, N.C.; brother, Gilford Simpson (Saundra) of Buena Vista; special friends, Edna Moran, Helen Breedlove, George and Carole Burch and cherished family members Tillie Conner, Pam Martin, the Wheeler family and the Wade and Karen Roberts family; all his hospice nurses and staff; a dear sister-in-law, Charlotte Campbell; numerous nephew's; nieces; cousins; and many brother and sister-in-laws; and his special spoiled cat, Kissie-Belle. A special thanks to all whom loved Jim and their Prayers. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, cousin and a friend forever missed. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the First Brethren Church, Buena Vista with the Pastor Mike Hamilton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the Rockbridge area Hospice, First Brethren Church or Cats unlimited. Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation service in charge of arrangements.

