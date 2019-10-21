SIMPSON, James R. October 18, 2019 James (Jimmy) R. Simpson, 81, of Buena Vista, Va., went to be with the Lord, Friday, October 18, 2019. He served in the Navy Air Force as Airman, aboard the U.S.S Leyte, aircraft carrier, 1955-1957. He was a member of First Brethren Church, Buena Vista. Mr. Simpson faithfully served as usher and loved his Sunday school class, Faith. He was preceded in death by parents, David and Ruby Simpson; sisters, Shirley Brown, Rosie Floyd and Brenda Ramsey. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joyce Simpson, of Buena Vista; daughter, Tracee Comer; grandson, Joshua Comer (Laura); great-granddaughter, Caroline Comer, all of High Point, N.C.; dear friend and daughter number 2, Anita Smith of Fayetteville, N.C.; brother, Gilford Simpson (Saundra) of Buena Vista; special friends, Edna Moran, Helen Breedlove, George and Carole Burch and cherished family members Tillie Conner, Pam Martin, the Wheeler family and the Wade and Karen Roberts family; all his hospice nurses and staff; a dear sister-in-law, Charlotte Campbell; numerous nephew's; nieces; cousins; and many brother and sister-in-laws; and his special spoiled cat, Kissie-Belle. A special thanks to all whom loved Jim and their Prayers. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, cousin and a friend forever missed. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the First Brethren Church, Buena Vista with the Pastor Mike Hamilton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the Rockbridge area Hospice, First Brethren Church or Cats unlimited. Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation service in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Why a detour in the transfer portal didn't derail Hendon Hooker's rise to starting job
-
Missed deadline leads to $2.3 million default judgment in Roanoke medical malpractice suit
-
Montgomery County meth ring's organizer to serve 18 years of 100-year term, judge rules
-
Man shot by Roanoke officer has died, state police say
-
H.S. football: West Virginia powerhouse tops Salem for 50th straight win
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.