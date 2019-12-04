SIMPSON Charles Marshall December 3, 2019 Charles Marshall (Charlie) Simpson, 67, of Roanoke, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 after a courageous two year fight with Acute Myloid Leukemia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolphus R. "Sonny" and Leo Sisson Simpson. Affectionately known to his friends as Charlie, he was a 1970 graduate of Northside High School. Following graduation he attended Virginia Western Community College. In 1973 he joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served our country for four years. After completing his enlistment in the Air Force he enrolled in Piedmont Aerospace Institute to continue his education in aircraft maintenance. Upon graduation he worked for Piedmont Aviation, Piedmont Airlines and retired from U S AIrways. Golfing, reading, watching old movies, caring for his cats, and having a clean car were some of the things he enoyed in life. Surviving are his brothers, Allen (Sharon) and Carlton (Cathy) Simpson; nephews, Bradley (Ashley), Daniel (Gina), Steven (Kayla Chapman); great-nephews, Carter and Archer; and great-niece, Payton; and numerous other family members. Also surviving are his many extended family members on 10 South at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Dr. Morales and the staff at Carilion Cancer Center of Western Virginia. In Charlie's words "There is nowhere I could have gone and gotten better care by nicer people than right here". The family would like to offer a very special thank you to the staff at Valley Animal Hospital for taking such good care of Charlie's cats, Callie and Sammie. He knew he could count on you to take care of his precious cats just as he would. In lieu of flowers it was Charlie's request that memorials be made to Angels of Assisi 415 Campbell Avenue SW Roanoke, VA 24016. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Walter L. Wood. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home.
