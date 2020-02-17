Simpson Carl E. February 14, 2020 Carl E. Simpson, age 92, of Penhook, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Christ Community Church, Penhook. His family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

