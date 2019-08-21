SIMPKINS SR. Walter James September 24, 1934 August 18, 2019 Walter James Simpkins Sr., 84, of Blacksburg, Va., died, Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born in Montgomery County, Va. on September 24, 1934 to the late James Monroe and Mary Davis Simpkins. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jim Simpkins. Walter was a longtime member of Northside Presbyterian Church and a veteran of the United States Army Reserve. Walter owned and operated Simpkins Oil Company for many years. He loved his cattle farm and playing the guitar. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Caldwell Simpkins; his son and daughter-in-law, David and Yangju Simpkins, daughter-in-law, Freda Simpkins; sister, Mary Margaret Wheeler; brother and sister-in-law, Curtis and Lynn Simpkins; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George and Katie Stanger; brother-in-law, Bill Davis; special niece, Charlene Crews; as well as several nephews and nieces. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Good Samaritan Hospice. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Northside Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Linda Dickerson officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until service time at the church. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
