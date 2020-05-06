October 8, 1927 May 4, 2020 Earl Richard Simpkins Sr., 92, of Radford, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was a United States Army veteran and a TV repairman, known as "Simpkins TV". He also was employed with RAAP, Clover Creamery and Mack Foods. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobert and Gracie Simpkins; son, Johnny Ray Simpkins; brothers, Robert Hardy Simpkins, Arville Ray Simpkins, and George Truman Simpkins; and sisters, Janice Louise Cook and Eva Vonice Duncan. Earl lived a good, long life in West End Radford. While he was the father of 10, grandfather of 23 and great-grandfather of 10, he was best known as TV Man and driving his Cadillac and van all over town. People would come for miles to have him save their TV set. All who knew and loved him appreciated his sense of humor and his effort to always be a teacher. Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Larry Roop of Christiansburg, Karen Wills of Draper, Gloria Minnick of Radford, and Patsy and James bishop of Snowville; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Donna Simpkins of Hillsville, Shane and Eileen Simpkins of Draper, Jimmy Simpkins of Radford, Timmy and Rebecca Simpkins of Radford, and Joey and Kris Simpkins of Christiansburg; 23 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Services will be private at Simpkins Cemetery in Simpkinstown. The Simpkins family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
