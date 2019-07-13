July 11, 2019 Ruby E. Simpkins, 95, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jake and Nettie Simpkins; brothers, Marvin, Waddie, Hampton, and Harless, and sisters, Maudie and Reva. Ruby was born and grew up in Snowville, Va. She was a homemaker and babysitter with a keen sense of humor. Left to cherish her memory are a sister-in-law, Ruth Simpkins; nieces, Juanita, Wanda, and Carolyn; nephew, Roger; and special friends, Brenda Barnette, Kishia and Destiny Galloway, Christy Heath and Angie Dudley. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 in Sunrise Burial Park in Fairlawn, Va. The family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707

