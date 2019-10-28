SIMMONS Myrtle October 26, 2019 Myrtle Simmons Simmons, 96, of Eagle Rock, Va., passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the Eagle Rock Baptist Church. Visitation Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14777 Church St. Eagle Rock. 540-884-2276. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.