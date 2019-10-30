SIMMONS Myrtle Annie Simmons January 11, 1923 October 26, 2019 Myrtle Annie Simmons Simmons of Eagle Rock, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at her home with family and friends beside her. Funeral services will be on at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Eagle Rock Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Ronk officiating and following at Eagle Rock Cemetery.

