January 11, 1923 October 26, 2019 Myrtle Annie Simmons Simmons of Eagle Rock, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at her home with family and friends beside her. She was born on January 11, 1923 in Roanoke, the only daughter of Raymond H. Simmons and Ruby Simpson Simmons. She was married to the love of her life, John William (Bill) Simmons, for 62 years. He predeceased her in 2005. She is survived by her son, John Michael (Mike) Simmons and his wife, Diana, and her daughter, Pamela Simmons Tinsley; grandchildren, Joanna S. Harris (Jimmy Maynard) and John M. Simmons Jr. (Kim), great-grandchildren, Lorelai and Leira Maynard; step-grandchildren, Teresa Ranson, Michelle Schultz, and Danielle Smith and their families. Also surviving are Ruth Wright, sister-in-law, niece, Ellen Morris; nephews, Jeff Wright and David Simmons, and long-time family friend and caregiver, Andrea Sloan. Myrtie was a member of the greatest generation, surviving World War II at home while her young husband fought. A strong lady with a gentle touch, she raised and loved her two children and mentored many more. Along with Bill she was an owner of the Eagle Rock Funeral Home, where she worked and comforted many families. She also worked part time through the years at Eagle Rock Garage. She was an avid reader, a collector of antiques, a supporter of Bill's clock collecting, and she was active, as he was, in the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors. Myrtie was a member of the Eagle Rock Baptist Church for her entire adult life. She served as a Sunday School teacher for young teenage girls for 35 years, where she loved and encouraged every member of her class. She loved her church and served in many other capacities as well. Family visitation will be held Tuesday evening, October 29, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Eagle Rock Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Ronk officiating and following at Eagle Rock Cemetery. In Myrtie's memory, memorial donations to the Eagle Rock Baptist Church, P.O. Box 219, or the Eagle Rock Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 234, Eagle Rock, Va. 24085 would be appreciated.
