February 3, 1932 August 29, 2019 Harris Carlisle Simmons, 87, of Roanoke, Va., died on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1932, son of the late Roy and Della Harris Simmons. In addition to his parents, Harris was preceded in death by brother, W.L. Simmons. He retired from Aaron J. Conner General Contractor as office manager/accountant. Harris is survived by his wife, Betty Simmons; daughter, Carolyn Painley and husband, Mark; son, Greg Simmons and wife, Susan; grandchildren, Jonathan, Matthew, Christopher Painley and Meredith Simmons; and sister-in-law, Kyma Simmons. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

