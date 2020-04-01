April 20, 1964 March 27, 2020 Gregory Vance "Greg" Simmons, 55, died on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1964, and raised in Roanoke, Virginia, where he lived his whole life. Greg enjoyed spending time outside, camping and boating at Smith Mountain Lake and being with his family. He could always be counted on to do a job well and to lend a hand when needed. A loving husband and father, Greg will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Harris Carlisle Simmons. Greg is survived by his wife, Susan Kendrick Simmons; his daughter, Meredith Grace Simmons; his mom, Betty Lou Simmons; and his sister, Carolyn Painley and her husband, Mark, and their three children. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

