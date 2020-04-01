April 20, 1964 March 27, 2020 Gregory Vance "Greg" Simmons, 55, died on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1964, and raised in Roanoke, Virginia, where he lived his whole life. Greg enjoyed spending time outside, camping and boating at Smith Mountain Lake and being with his family. He could always be counted on to do a job well and to lend a hand when needed. A loving husband and father, Greg will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Harris Carlisle Simmons. Greg is survived by his wife, Susan Kendrick Simmons; his daughter, Meredith Grace Simmons; his mom, Betty Lou Simmons; and his sister, Carolyn Painley and her husband, Mark, and their three children. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke's Earth Fare set to reopen
-
UPDATE: Gov. Northam issues statewide stay-at-home order effective through June 10
-
Virginia Tech makes new offer to entice campus-bound students to leave
-
Northam issues stay-at-home order; Roanoke reports first COVID-19 cases
-
Coronavirus claims Virginia musician, minister Landon Spradlin
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.