SIMMONS Emmett Lee August 10, 2019 Emmett Lee Simmons, 89, of Covington, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 10, 2019. Survivors include his two sons and daughters-in-law, Carl and Teresa Jane Simmons of Covington, and Randy and Kim Simmons of Vinton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Shane Mentz, and Teresa and Billy Gibson, both of Covington. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the Arritt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bill Gilliland officiating. The family will receive their friends on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Arritt Funeral Home.

