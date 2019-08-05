August 3, 2019 Effie Marie Bush Simmons, 82, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born on August 9, 1936. Effie was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Mitchell Simmons. Survivors include her children, son, Harry M. Simmons Jr.; daughters, Deeley McCormack, Reva Hollandsworth and husband, Randall, and Emily Hodgin; grandchildren, Eugene Radford and wife, Rachael, Jackie Gill and husband, Chris, Amanda Hollandsworth, Zach Hollandsworth, Seth Hodgin and Isaac Hodgin; great-granddaughter, Olivia Gill; brothers, Jerry Bush and wife, Judy, and Bobby Bush and wife, Bonnie; and sister, Susie McCoy and husband, Chester. A special thank you to the staff at Heartland Hospice for their care of our mother. Funeral Services will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Interment will follow at Gearhart Cemetery, Mayfield Drive, Roanoke. The family will receive friends and relatives before the service on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Mount Pleasant Fire and Rescue Squad, 2909 Jae Valley Road, Roanoke, VA 24014. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.