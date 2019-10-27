SIMMONS Cliff J. April 27, 1921 October 24, 2019 Cliff J. Simmons, 98, of Boones Mill, Va., passed away peacefully at home Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born April 27, 1921 to the late Clifford and Junior Simmons. Preceding him in death were his wife, Beatrice Simmons; four brothers; and two sisters. Left to cherish is memory are four children, Cliff 'Herbert' Simmons, Lorraine Simmons, Claressia (James) Gholson and Ronnie Simmons; two sisters, Evelyn Brown and Olivia (Kenneth) Phelps; seven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces; nephews; and friends. The family will have an intimate, private graveside service on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

