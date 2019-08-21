SIMMONS Chauncey Leon August 18, 2019 Chauncey Leon Simmons Sr., 78, of Elliston, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 First Baptist Church Elliston, with the Rev. Paul Andrews officiating and the Rev. Vivian Simmons, Eulogist. Family will receive friends one hour prior. Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.