SIMMONS, Betty Hodges Manning March 17, 2020 Mrs. Betty Hodges Manning Simmons of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at home. Betty retired from General Electric Company in Salem, Va., with 40 years of service. Mrs. Simmons also was Past Bethel Guardian of Bethel No. 7 International Order of Jobs Daughters and was Past Matron of the Carrie Lee Chapter Order of the Eastern Star serving as Worthy Matron for seven years at different times. At the time of her passing, she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star with dual memberships with Etta Chapter #185 and Primary Hillcrest Chapter #159. Betty has been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star since May 3, 1972. She was preceded in death by her father, John Allen Hodges and her mother, Rosie Myrtle Dillon Hodges, both of Roanoke County, Va.; a brother, William Thomas Hodges of Troutville, Va.; and sister-in-law, Sarah Overfelt Hodges. Betty was also preceded in death by her first husband of 21 ½ years, Arnold Wade Manning of Boones Mill, Va.; her second husband of 23 years, Archie J. Simmons of Roanoke County, Va.; her infant baby "son" Manning in 1962; special niece, Kathy Lynn Greer; and special nephew, Steve Greer. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Mrs. Sherry Denise Manning Ancarrow and husband, Brian, of Ruther Glen, Va., and Mrs. Lisa Ann Manning Angle and husband, Dwayne, of Wirtz, Va.; stepson, Mr. David Ray Simmons and wife, Donna, of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Christopher Ancarrow of Richmond, Va. Elizabeth Ancarrow of Lancaster, S.C., Joshua Ancarrow of Ruther Glen, Va., Patrick Ancarrow PV2/Casema Del Din Vicenza Veneto, Italy (United States Army), Leslie Angle of Roanoke, Va., and Laura Angle and Daniel Angle of Wirtz, Va.; great-grandson, Basil Moore; stepgrandchildren, Jessica Simmons and Tyler Simmons of Roanoke, Va.; and sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Charles E. Greer. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Carlton Hodges officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the funeral home with an Eastern Star Service at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com.
